1 dead, 1 injured in South Oak Cliff car crash

DALLAS – One person is dead following a crash in South Oak Cliff Thursday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mentor Avenue. 

A man was driving a truck eastbound crossing Frio Drive when he failed to stop, crashing into another vehicle.

The man died at the scene and the other driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

