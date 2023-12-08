1 dead, 1 injured in South Oak Cliff car crash
DALLAS – One person is dead following a crash in South Oak Cliff Thursday night.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mentor Avenue.
A man was driving a truck eastbound crossing Frio Drive when he failed to stop, crashing into another vehicle.
The man died at the scene and the other driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
