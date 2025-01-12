1 dead, 1 suffers smoke inhalation in southwest Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON — One person has died and another is injured after crews battled a house fire in southwest Arlington Sunday, officials said.

Arlington firefighters were called to a 1-story home at Bayonne Ct. and Rockland Dr. around 4 p.m.

Neighbors said an "elderly woman and her son" lived there.

The fire and smoke were so thick that crews weren't able to enter the front bedroom where they ultimately found the elderly victim who died in the fire.

Before firefighters arrived, residents told CBS News Texas, some of the neighbors used garden hoses to try to put out the fire. One neighbor said he rushed inside to see if he could get the woman out but the smoke was too heavy.

"When crews went inside searching for the victim, other crews went around back and found the other person trying to go in the back door," said Todd Gittings, the Arlington Fire Battalion Chief. "It was heavy smoke; they were able to pull him out and get him to EMS."

Officials said the other victim suffered smoke inhalation and did not want to go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.