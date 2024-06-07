Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting and car wreck into Fort Worth house

By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH — One person is dead and another is injured after police say there was some kind of altercation after 11 p.m. Thursday night on Silver City Drive. 

Police say shots were fired and the victim tried to get away in a car, but ended up driving into a home. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to a local hospital. 

It wasn't immediately clear whether the person died from the wreck or a gunshot wound. It was also unclear whether the person who died was the driver or the passenger in the vehicle. 

Police have detained a suspect and the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Johannah Grenaway

Johannah Grenaway is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She creates engaging and impactful content, placing the latest updates right in the palm of the community's hands. She's been serving North Texas since she joined CBS Texas in June 2023.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 5:42 AM CDT

