1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crashes 'all the way through' Dallas house

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person died and another is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house Sunday afternoon in south Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a house in the 6300 block of South Lancaster Road just after 3:30 p.m. where a call to 911 reported a vehicle crashed into a house.

First responders said the vehicle crashed "all the way through" the home, according to DFR.

DFR said there were two people inside the house when the vehicle crashed. Both were uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Urban Search and Rescue assessed the structural integrity of the home, DFR said, and determined there was "not enough structural compromise to necessitate further action."

It is not yet known what caused the driver to crash into the house.