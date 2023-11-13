1 child dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pearland flea market
PEARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular flea market south of Houston.
One child was killed and four others were hurt when shots rang out through Cole's Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The victims were all taken to an area hospital. There is no update on their condition.
Authorities do not believe it was a targeted attack, saying it likely resulted from a dispute between two visitors.
There is no word yet on a possible gunman.
Police ask that if you have information about the shooting, call their tip line at (281)997-5828.
Pearland is about 20 miles south of Houston.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.