1 child dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pearland flea market

Several parts of Texas shaken by gun violence this weekend

Several parts of Texas shaken by gun violence this weekend

Several parts of Texas shaken by gun violence this weekend

PEARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular flea market south of Houston.

One child was killed and four others were hurt when shots rang out through Cole's Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victims were all taken to an area hospital. There is no update on their condition.

Authorities do not believe it was a targeted attack, saying it likely resulted from a dispute between two visitors.

There is no word yet on a possible gunman.

Police ask that if you have information about the shooting, call their tip line at (281)997-5828.

***UPDATE (9:30 pm)***



It has been confirmed that one of the juvenile victims has died of their injuries. https://t.co/YNKRQvNpz3 — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) November 13, 2023

Pearland is about 20 miles south of Houston.