1 child dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pearland flea market

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

PEARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular flea market south of Houston. 

One child was killed and four others were hurt when shots rang out through Cole's Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

The victims were all taken to an area hospital. There is no update on their condition.

Authorities do not believe it was a targeted attack, saying it likely resulted from a dispute between two visitors. 

There is no word yet on a possible gunman.

Police ask that if you have information about the shooting, call their tip line at (281)997-5828.

Pearland is about 20 miles south of Houston.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 6:34 AM CST

