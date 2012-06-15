CBS News

Jeff Glor, an Emmy-award winning and veteran CBS News journalist, is the anchor of the "CBS Evening News," a role he has held since December 4, 2017.

As the "CBS Evening News" anchor, Glor has traveled extensively to cover breaking stories as they happen, including the Parkland and Santa Fe school shootings, wildfires in southern California, and deadly mudslides in Santa Barbara. Glor was also the only network evening news anchor to report from the Middle East for the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. He went to West Bank and was in the middle of an extended clash between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian protestors. In December 2017, Glor also interviewed French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the One Planet Summit.

Glor joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent and has traveled the world to bring original reporting to CBS News viewers. He has covered some of the biggest breaking news stories of the last decade, including the shootings at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy. In 2017, Glor led the Network's on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Irma from Florida. He also led CBS News' coverage of the Manhattan terror attack by truck and the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in 2017.

As a correspondent for "CBS This Morning" and "60 Minutes Sports," Glor filed reports from Alaska, Africa, Greenland, Ireland and Newfoundland, to name a few. For the "CBS Evening News," Glor's ongoing series of reports on the recall crisis at General Motors and Takata sent him across the U.S. to find survivors, stories and information that were kept hidden from the public for years.

He was one of the first journalists on the ground in Haiti following that country's devastating earthquake in 2010. Glor reported from Iraq, where he was embedded with the U.S. military. Glor covered the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in China and the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. In 2008, Glor was a lead member of the CBS News team that covered Pope Benedict XVI's historic visits to Washington, D.C. and New York City. He was also the primary campaign correspondent for the Network's morning show during the 2008 presidential election.

In addition to his reporting assignments, Glor was a lead anchor on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service, during its critical launch period. As CBSN continues to grow, Glor maintains a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel. The full "CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" streams on CBSN every weeknight at 10 p.m.

Glor also served as anchor the weekend editions of the "CBS Evening News" on Saturday from 2009-2010 and Sunday in 2012-2016. He also anchored "The Early Show" in 2011.

Before joining CBS News, Glor was the weekend evening news anchor and a weekday reporter for WHDH-TV Boston (2003-2007). While there, he covered many national stories, including the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, the death of Pope John Paul II in 2005 from Rome and the hearings on steroid use in Major League Baseball from Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Glor was the co-anchor of WSTM-TV Syracuse's 5 PMnewscast and a reporter for the 11 p.m. newscast (2000-2003), as well as the morning news anchor (1997-2000). Among the national stories he covered while at WSTM were the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the crash of Flight 587 in Queens, N.Y. He also reported live from Toronto when the Pope visited there in 2002.

Glor began his journalism career in 1997 as the station's news writer, while attending college. While in Central N.Y., he was named "Best Male News Anchor" by the Syracuse New Times, one of the 40 most promising professionals under the age of 40, and he served as a contributing researcher and writer on "The Legal Handbook for N.Y. State Journalists."

Born in Tonawanda, N.Y., Glor graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University in 1997 with a degree in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a degree in economics from the College of Arts and Sciences. He and his wife, Nicole, along with their two children, Jack and Victoria, live in Connecticut.