How a laundry room revolutionized a New Jersey high school

"The big room" at West Side High School in Newark, New Jersey, is where principal Akbar Cook stores hundreds of donated bottles of laundry detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets. The big room was a solution to a big problem.

"My kids weren't coming to school,'" he said.

Some of the students weren't showing up because they were wearing dirty clothes and getting bullied.

"I think we really put the microscope on the kids. Everyone wants high test scores but if the kid doesn't feel confidence in what they are, then what are we doing," Cook said.

Today, West Side High School has five commercial grade washing machines and dryers. Deshon Denny and Briana Singleton use them all the time.

"The first time when we got it, I ain't gonna lie, I was scared to bring my clothes over. Everyone was looking at me but I shrugged it off and asked Cook, 'Can I use the laundromat?' He was like, 'No, you good, we are about family,'" Singleton said.

Cook, who grew up in Newark, also started a program called "Lights On." He opens his school from 6:00 to 11 p.m. on Fridays during the school year and three nights a week in the summer.

"My babies are taking care care of their younger siblings. Their parents are either working hard, or the parents are not there at all," Cook said.

The kids use the gym, dance, and are fed warm meals. It's a long way from what West Side was just a few years ago.

"School was fighting every day, getting kicked out," Singleton said.

"People were getting killed," Denny said.

"Principal Cook changed everything," Singleton added.

It might seem hard to believe that one person could clean up a school and a whole neighborhood. But in Newark, the proof is right here in the principal.

"This is selfless work that we do. No one goes into education thinking they are going to get rich," Cook said.

But that doesn't mean he's not satisfied with what he's doing.

"I have a gold medal around my heart from the love that the kids give back to me and the fact that this community is taking it one step further," he said.