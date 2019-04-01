Baby born after experimental surgery in the womb finally heading home

Ivy Finn spent the first six months of her life inside a hospital after becoming the first to undergo an experimental surgery, before she was even born. Ivy had a rare congenital defect that is often fatal, called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

When CBS News first met her parents, Rachel and Geoff last year, they were overjoyed Ivy could even be delivered.

"Really she's exceeded expectations in every way," Geoff Finn said.

Now, Ivy is going home. The Finns marked the milestone in Houston, where Texas Children's Hospital agreed to take Ivy's case after the Finns were turned away at other hospitals.

"She has one more surgery probably around the 2 to 4 year range. And then after that it's basically just a question of how long her heart can hold up," Geoff Finn said.

Ivy will likely need a heart transplant down the road. Until then, the Finns are trying to raise awareness about hypoplastic left heart syndrome, since surgeries remain so experimental. They are also soaking up every second they can with a baby who beat the odds.

"There aren't any words to describe how thankful we are that we have her because we really did not think we would. She's just amazing," Rachel Finn said.