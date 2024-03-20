Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 3/20/24
Expect another day of dry conditions on Thursday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. A wet weather pattern will return to the Bay Area on Friday, with rain possible through the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (3/20/24)
