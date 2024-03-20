Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 3/20/24 Expect another day of dry conditions on Thursday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. A wet weather pattern will return to the Bay Area on Friday, with rain possible through the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (3/20/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv