Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen A heat advisory will remain in effect on Thursday, but conditions will be cooler compared to Wednesday. Temperatures should return to seasonal norms by the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv