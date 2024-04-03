Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Darren Peck - 4/3/24 Wet conditions return to the Bay Area on Thursday and Friday, along with much cooler temperatures. Rain should pass by the weekend, and spring-like conditions along with warmth should return by next week. Darren Peck has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv