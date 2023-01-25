Watch CBS News

Tuesday night weather forecast with Paul Heggen

The dry trend continues into Wednesday, with increasing winds as high pressure moves in. Highs will reach into the 60s in most locations, with some of the warmest locations approaching 70. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (1/24/23)
