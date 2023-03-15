Watch CBS News

Tuesday night weather forecast with Paul Heggen

After a day of windy conditions, expect winds to diminish and showers to taper off Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly dry, but temperatures will be below seasonal averages. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (3/14/23)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.