Tuesday night First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 6/25/24 Expect the threat of lightning and showers to taper off Tuesday evening, with dry conditionas and temperatures near summer averages from Wednesday through early next week. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv