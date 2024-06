Tuesday night First Alert weather forecast with Darren Peck - 6/18/24 Air quality will remain a concern Tuesday night due to wildfire smoke moving into parts of the Bay Area. On Wednesday, onshore winds will shift smoke away, along with cooler temperatures. Darren Peck has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv