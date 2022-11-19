Watch CBS News

Storied East Bay high school coach set to retire

Pittsburg's football coach Victor Galli is retiring with the record for most wins in school history but there was one team he's never beat -- De La Salle -- and Friday night was his last chance. Charlie Walter reports. (11-19-22)
