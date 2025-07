SF Mayor Lurie explains how his time in office is informing his policy goals Anne Makovec interviews San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie as he marks his first six months in office. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv