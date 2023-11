Second Harvest of Silicon Valley serves food to half a million people a month People this holiday season struggle to bring food to the table. Due to food prices, high cost of living, and reduced government support in the Bay Area and globally. If Second Harvest of Silicon Valley can raise $1 million by midnight on Giving Tuesday, the Reid Hoffman Foundation will triple-match the amount! Interview with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley’s CEO Leslie Bacho. (11-28-23)