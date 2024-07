San Francisco high school auto shop class seeing shift to more female students The auto shop class at George Washington High School in San Francisco is seeing more female students seeking to get into the traditionally male-dominated industry. Lauren Toms reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv