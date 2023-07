Racing to the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest in Monterey If you are seeking plans for the weekend, the event kicks off today until Sunday at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County. Jocelyn Moran spoke with Bay Area native and motorcycle rider Tyler O’Hara discussed preparing to catch speed on the race track, and provided tips to those wanting to join the community. (07/07/2023)