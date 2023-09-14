President of San Francisco’s Lowrider Council speaks on Assembly Bill 436 vote to legalize cruisin We see them in movies, television shows, driveways, local events, ties to California and Hispanic culture. Lowriders are an essential addition to the car community with their shiny coated vehicles, astonishing hydraulic systems, and often spinning rims. The morning team discussed the culture of the community and the fight to legalize Lowriders with the President of San Francisco’s Lowrider Council, Roberto Hernandez. (09/14/2023)