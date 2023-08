Parkland massacre reenacted as part of lawsuit Ballistic experts on Friday fired up to 139 shots at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in a reenactment of the 2018 massacre that claimed the lives of 17 people. The reenactment was part of a lawsuit that accuses a Broward County deputy who was assigned to the school of failing to protect the students. Manuel Bojorquez has details.