Non-profit hosts a special benefit concert to support Bay Area farmworkers Reed Cowan and Nicole Zaloumis interview ALAS founder and executive director Doctor Belinda Hernandez Arriaga and Brent Truner, co-founder of Earth to Table, to discuss a benefit concert held Tuesday, September 19th, from 7 to 9:00 pm at the Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real in Menlo Park. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.tixr.com/groups/guildtheatre/events/earth-to-table-70757. (09/19/2023)