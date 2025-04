Napa Valley winery puts sustainability at the heart of its winemaking process Lauren Toms reports on a Napa Valley winery that is taking sustainability in winemaking to the next level. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv