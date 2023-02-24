Watch CBS News

Muttville's 'Smooch Your Pooch Adopt-A-Thon'

CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto talks to Muttville founder Sherri Franklin about the event on Saturday 2/25 and Sunday 2/26 on Alabama St in San Francisco to help find forever homes for rescued senior dogs
