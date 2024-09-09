Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 9/9/24
Expect the cooling trend to continue on Tuesday, with coastal highs in the 60s and highs only reaching the upper 70s inland. A warming trend will take hold away from the coast starting Wednesday. Paul Heggen has the forecast.
