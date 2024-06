Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 6/3/24 After a cool start to the week, expect a big warmup away from the coast Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures in the furthest inland locations will reach the 100s. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv