Local Bay Area favorite sandwich shop returns to Outside Lands festival Besides the performances, people at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco look for a taste of the Bay Area, including a popular New Orleans sandwich shop returning for an encore. Veronica Macias reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv