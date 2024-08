KPIX News Special: Port Chicago – Justice at Last A look back at what led to the Port Chicago disaster of July 17, 1944 when 320 sailors and civilians died in a munitions explosion on Suisun Bay and how a group of Black sailors was unjustly punished in the wake of the devastating blast. Devin Fehely anchors a special report produced by Molly McCrea. (8-18-24)