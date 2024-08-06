Kamala Harris makes first campaign appearance with VP pick Tim Walz Team coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sharing the campaign spotlight at a rally in Philadelphia. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/kamala-harris-vp-tim-walz-philadelphia-rally/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv