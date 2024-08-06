Kamala Harris makes first campaign appearance with VP pick Tim Walz
Team coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sharing the campaign spotlight at a rally in Philadelphia.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/kamala-harris-vp-tim-walz-philadelphia-rally/
