Jan. 6 committee hears powerful testimony from former Pence legal advisers The House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol heard powerful testimony Thursday from two legal advisers to former Vice President Mike Pence. Cardozo Law Professor Deborah Pearlstein and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to recap the hearing and discuss its significance.