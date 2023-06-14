Watch CBS News

International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Frameline's Senior Programmer, Peter Stein, discusses the film festival's 47th year in the Castro and how its programs connect filmmakers and audiences in the Bay Area and internationally. For more information, check out https://www.frameline.org.
