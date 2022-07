Advertise With Us

On Friday, recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced new members of her management team. Anne Makovec reports. (7-15-22)

Interim San Francisco DA names new management team On Friday, recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced new members of her management team. Anne Makovec reports. (7-15-22)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On