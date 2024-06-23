Watch CBS News

Iconic Napa Valley wine train gets green overhaul

The Napa Valley wine train has been transporting passengers in luxury for 35 years. Now, it's gotten an environmental overhaul, using less fuel and putting out almost no emissions. Danya Bacchus has the details.
