Hallie Biden, widow of Beau, testifies in Hunter Biden's gun trial Hunter Biden's ex-girlfriend Hallie Biden, who is also the widow of his brother Beau, delivered emotional testimony Thursday in Biden's federal gun trial. She talked about how she discovered the weapon in his truck in October 2018 and then "panicked" and threw it away at a Delaware grocery store parking lot, because she "didn't want him to hurt himself or the kids to find it and hurt themselves." Scott MacFarlane has details.