Friday morning First Alert weather forecast with Zoe Mintz - 6/28/24
Expect the typical summer weather pattern for the Bay Area on Friday, with highs in the 60s along the coast, to the low 90s inland. This weekend, a slow warming trend will take hold, with inland highs in the triple digits by Monday. Zoe Mintz has the forecast.
Website: http://kpix.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv