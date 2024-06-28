Friday morning First Alert weather forecast with Zoe Mintz - 6/28/24 Expect the typical summer weather pattern for the Bay Area on Friday, with highs in the 60s along the coast, to the low 90s inland. This weekend, a slow warming trend will take hold, with inland highs in the triple digits by Monday. Zoe Mintz has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv