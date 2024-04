Friday evening First Alert weather forecast with Darren Peck - 4/5/24 Expect isolated thunderstorms to continue in parts of the East Bay Friday night, while the rest of the region clears. For Saturday, expect an unseasonably cold start, with highs in the 60s. Darren Peck has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv