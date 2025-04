Fremont Police implements autism community safety program Kevin Ko reports on Code Joshua being implemented by Fremont Police, which aims to keep community members with autism safe during police interactions. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv