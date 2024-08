Free adoption for pets 5 months and over at SF SPCA Doctor Jennifer Scarlett with the San Francisco Society for Cruelty Animals joins on tips for first-time pet owners and how San Francisco SCPA is taking part by giving pets five months and older away for free on National Dog Day. (08-26-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv