Fire aboard SFO plane forces emergency evacuation An American Airlines jet leaving the San Francisco International Airport for Miami had to be evacuated Friday after the aircraft's cabin filled with smoke from a fire onboard, airport officials said. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3LnF7Mm Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv