Evacuations warnings in place as 50-acre fire burns on Mount Diablo CAL Fire airplanes were seen flying over Mount Diablo as a 50-acre blaze, which fire officials have named the Morgan Fire, broke out in Contra Costa County Friday afternoon. Two zones stretching south from the point of the fire are under an evacuation warning, meaning people in those areas should be ready to leave immediately if the conditions worsen. Those zones are CCC-249 and CCC-250, and they stretch south along the east side of Mount Diablo State Park to the Morgan Regional Preserve.