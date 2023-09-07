Elevating aviation education to new heights at San José State University Meteorologist Jessica Burch has a bit of skill on her hands with not just reporting the weather forecast but is also a part of the 4.6% of women who are airline pilots. Continuing our Bay Area Bouncing Back coverage, Jessica spoke with San José State University Professor Fred Barez, chair of the Aviation and Technology department about the South Bay-based program offered to students who are eager to pursue a professional flight track.