Driver accused in Devil's Slide plunge released to outpatient treatment
Julie Watts reports on Dharmesh Patel, the driver accused of driving his family off a Devil's Slide cliff, being released to an outpatient program instead of facing trial for attempted murder.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/dharmesh-patel-devils-slide-plunge-released-outpatient-treatment/
