Countdown begins for San Francisco Pride to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community Executive Director of SF Pride, Suzanne Ford, talks about all the festivities circulating Pride weekend in San Francisco and what many people can expect for the grand parade on Sunday. (06-28-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv