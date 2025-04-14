Watch CBS News

Copper theft forces closure of Oakland DMV branch

As Californians rush to get their Real IDs before next month’s deadline, the Department of Motor Vehicles branch near the Oakland Coliseum was closed Monday after copper thieves caused damage to the building. Kara St. Cyr reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.