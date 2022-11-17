Watch CBS News

Climate change sparks Alaska farm boom

The boreal forest is one of the largest trappers of carbon dioxide in the world. But as Alaska warms, once frozen land is now up for grabs. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look at the farming boom in Alaska and the pushback it's receiving.
