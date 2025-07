Bay Area scientists using fiber optic cables to better track seismic activity Brian Hackney reports on technology that seismologists are implementing to get even more detailed information about earthquakes and seismic activity. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv