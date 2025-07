Bay Area protesters, ICE agents confrontations continue to escalate, video shows Max Darrow reports on what Bay Area protesters want to accomplish as they continue to rally against ICE actions. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv