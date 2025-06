Bay Area organization Knot Our Kidz teaching families about internet safety Sooji Nam reports on a Bay Area organization focusing on teaching families how to keep children safe online. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv