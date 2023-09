Bay Area food banks are raising awareness of the need for food throughout the community on Hunger Ac Dawn Manley with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano mentions September is National Hunger Action Month to help fight hunger and food insecurity. Manley encourages others to donate and be involved with volunteering not only this month but every day for someone in need. Check out www.kpix.com/give to help out your local community. (09/15/2023)